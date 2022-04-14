Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) spent some time with her son, Nicholas, in Montana.
Camila Banus (Gabi, DAYS) checked out the newly opened Porto’s Bakery in Northridge, CA.
GH co-stars Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) ran into each other in Venice, Italy.
“Hopping into Easter a little more blonde,” Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) trilled on Instagram.
Tanner Novlan (ex-Finn, B&B) was covered in birthday confetti after a celebratory dinner.
DAYS’s real-life couple Arianne Zucker (Nicole) and Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel) were all smiles.
“Overwhelmed with pride after seeing my son, Greysun, on stage as Nigel in the production of Matilda,” posted Tyler Christopher (ex-Nikolas, GH et al), with his son and daughter, Boheme. “He has that special something that attracts all eyes to him on stage and reveled in the spotlight. Beautiful night and grateful to have been there.”
Jessica Collins (ex-Avery, Y&R et al), husband Michael, and their daughter, Jemma, enjoyed a boat ride in Los Arcos