Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, DAYS, l.) reconnected with on-screen kin Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie). “#time spent together catching up & reminiscing with @billsusanhayes #xoxo #sharing our lives #kindness #love #laughter #boythatsunwasbright.”
“Had a sweet little visitor today,” reported Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH) with Port Charles daughter Jophielle Love (Violet).
Eric Nelsen (ex-AJ, ALL MY CHILDREN) went backstage after watching his 1883 co-stars, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, perform. “He cleans up well… thanks for an incredible day, @thetimmcgraw!” Nelsen enthused. “You and Mama @faithhill brought the house down!! Love ya’ll!”
Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) had a girls’ night out with daughters Sophie (l.) and Olivia.
Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) hit the slopes with son Ben and hubby Dave.
Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) enjoyed some hot chocolate on a snowy day.
Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) took in the wintery scene in Utah.
Erik Valdez (ex-Trey, GH) and his son, Enzo, were dressed for a bike ride.
“Happy wife, happy life.✌️,” teased Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS) with lady love Corin Jamie-Lee Clark.
Chloe Lanier (ex-Nelle, GH) prepared to enjoy the view.