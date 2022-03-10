Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, DAYS, l.) reconnected with on-screen kin Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie). “#time spent together catching up & reminiscing with @billsusanhayes #xoxo #sharing our lives #kindness #love #laughter #boythatsunwasbright.” Photo credit: Instagram

“Had a sweet little visitor today,” reported Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH) with Port Charles daughter Jophielle Love (Violet). Photo credit: Instagram

Eric Nelsen (ex-AJ, ALL MY CHILDREN) went backstage after watching his 1883 co-stars, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, perform. “He cleans up well… thanks for an incredible day, @thetimmcgraw!” Nelsen enthused. “You and Mama @faithhill brought the house down!! Love ya’ll!” Photo credit: Instagram

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) had a girls’ night out with daughters Sophie (l.) and Olivia. Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) hit the slopes with son Ben and hubby Dave. Photo credit: Instagram

Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) enjoyed some hot chocolate on a snowy day. Photo credit: Instagram

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) took in the wintery scene in Utah. Photo credit: Instagram

Erik Valdez (ex-Trey, GH) and his son, Enzo, were dressed for a bike ride. Photo credit: Instagram

“Happy wife, happy life.✌️,” teased Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS) with lady love Corin Jamie-Lee Clark. Photo credit: Instagram