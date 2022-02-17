“It was such a joy and honor to have @1SteveBurton [ex-Jason, GH, r.] join us at Theoria Film College as a guest speaker. Humor, wisdom and inspiration are a few words that come to mind,” enthused Jonathan Jackson (ex-Lucky, GH).
Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) was made in the shade with gal pal Terann Hilow.
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B, l.) was all smiles at a Burberry fashion show with B&B Executive Fashion Consultant Erica Pelosini (c.) and supermodel Christie Brinkley.
Farah Galfond (ex-Mimi, DAYS et al) and son Spencer checked in from their vacation in Costa Rica.
Sofia Mattsson (Sasha, GH) made a big announcement: “So honored and proud to have become a US Citizen today!!!”
Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) had a case of puppy love.
Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) took a dip on a warm “winter” CA day.
Josh Swickard and his daughter, Savannah, were all smiles in Ojai, CA.
Tina Huang’s (Melinda, DAYS) cat made sure the actress stayed put.
Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R) spent Valentine’s Day at Six Flags Great Adventure with his three favorite ladies – wife Kaitlin and daughters Everly and Riley.