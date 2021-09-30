Social

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) hit the beach with his pup, Èzey.

Photo credit: Instagram

Linda Dano (ex-Felicia, ANOTHER WORLD et al, l.) reported, “I was asked by my dear friend… Anna Holbrook [ex-Sharlene, AW] to be part of a play reading…. Revenge by John O’Hara…. I went and had such a great time… met some wonderful actors …. All of us doing our thing….Thank you Anna… I love you.”

Photo credit: Instagram

“This is 40,” proclaimed Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R), with son Caden.

Photo credit: Twitter

Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, DAYS) and husband Bill Hayes (Doug, Julie) were made in their shades.

Photo credit: Twitter

Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) and hubby Mark Consuelos (Hiram, RIVERDALE) took in a University of Michigan football game with their son Joaquin.

Photo credit: Instagram

Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) welcomed former co-star Elizbeth Hendrickson (ex-Margaux; Chloe, Y&R) to his YouTube series, STATE OF MIND.

Photo credit: Twitter

Motocross enthusiast Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) was back on his bike at Canyon Motocross in Peoria, AZ.

Photo credit: Instagram

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) took a hike with her dog, Johnnie Walker.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Things that make me happy … 🐴 🌅,” is how Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) captioned this Instagram shot.

Photo credit: Instagram

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) vacationed in the sunshine state.

Photo credit: Instagram

