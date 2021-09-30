2 of 10

Linda Dano (ex-Felicia, ANOTHER WORLD et al, l.) reported, “I was asked by my dear friend… Anna Holbrook [ex-Sharlene, AW] to be part of a play reading…. Revenge by John O’Hara…. I went and had such a great time… met some wonderful actors …. All of us doing our thing….Thank you Anna… I love you.”

Photo credit: Instagram