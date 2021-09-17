Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) was on hand to support his son, Luca, at his first home game for Duke University. Photo credit: Instagram

“Character driven,” is how Lamon Archey (Eli, DAYS) captioned this shot. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) welcomed co-star Laura Wright (Carly) to his YouTube series, STATE OF MIND. Photo credit: Twitter

Eric Braeden (Victor, Y&R) was all smiles with boxer Marvin Hagler. Photo credit: Twitter

Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS) enjoyed a glass of wine against the beautiful backdrop of the Rhône-Alpes in France. Photo credit: Instagram

Erik Valdez (ex-Trey, GH) hit the pool with his son, Enzo. Photo credit: Instagram

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) spent some time jet-skiing. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s wife Melissa Ordway (Abby) and hubby Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) had a date night. Photo credit: Instagram

ALL MY CHILDREN alums Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) and Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo; Hiram, RIVERDALE) hung out on the beach. Photo credit: Instagram