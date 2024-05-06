Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As of May 6

Naomi Matsuda returns to B&B and Lane Davies returns in a new role on GH.

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Naomi Matsuda (Dr. Li Finnegan): Li is confronted with a disturbing development on May 9 and 10. Watch as she deals with the fact her son’s biological mother, Sheila, is still alive. Get ready to watch sparks fly!

Days of our Lives

Maggie Carney (Rita): The actress was on last week playing EJ’s (Dan Feuerriegel) secretary.

Erin Wu (Alana): The actress can be seen on Monday, May 6, when Blake Berris’s character introduces himself to her as Bobby.

General Hospital

Lane Davies (Fergus Byrne): It was reported last week that the Santa Barbara alum was returning to GH for a role as Neil Byrne’s lawyer brother, who would go up against Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). This isn’t the actor’s first time in Port Charles. He last played Cameron Lewis, Xander Smith’s father (and therefore Cameron Webber’s grandfather).

Tristan Riggs (Aiden Webber): The soap newcomer has taken over the role of Elizabeth’s youngest son (Lucky is his father). He started on May 2.

Sam McMurray (Congressman McConkey): Many fans may recognize him from Friends and King of Queens. In 2022, the funnyman was Dwight on Y&R.

Alley Mills (Heather): The past Daytime Emmy winner and current nominee is back in Port Charles on Tuesday when Laura pays her a visit in prison.

Young and Restless

Michael John Benzaia (EMT): The actor was helping Jack Abbott last week when he passed out in Nikki’s hotel room. “What an amazing group over there, oh my god the kindness they showed me,” shared the grateful actor. “From the minute I met Melody [Thomas Scott, Nikki] and Eric [Braeden, Victor]…I remember I was looking for my dressing room and Eric was like, ‘Oh, I’ll show you around.’ How kind. This is the man who’s leading the show. Melody was the same way. She was super sweet, she hugged me at the end. They don’t have to go above and beyond but they do. It’s from the top down.”

Colleen Zenk (Jordan): Expect Victor (Eric Braeden) to pay a visit to his prisoner a couple of times this week as the head games between the two continue.

Veronica Redd (Mamie): It’s back to the Chancellor-Winters office for Mamie this week. She’ll be sharing scenes with Lily (Christel Khalil).

Who’s Going

General Hospital

Enzo De Angelis (Aiden Webber): With Tristan Riggs taking over the role, it’s farewell to the previous actor. He started playing the role back in 2021.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Spencer): The young actor confirmed in a statement what many had been guessing — that for now, he is not returning to the role. He did leave the door open to a possible return down the line.

Casting About

Mike Manning (ex-Charlie, DAYS) is set to star in the alien adventure film, Unexpected Treasures…Cary Christopher (Thomas, DAYS) is shooting a new film with Emmy winner Julia Garner (Ozark), Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) and Amy Madigan (Field of Dreams) called Weapons…Co-star Deidre Hall (Marlena) shot her episode of Hacks a while ago but the new season has finally dropped so you can watch it on MAX.

Alumni Report

Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, Y&R; ex-Dario, DAYS) will be joining The Bay, according to Soap Hub. He’s been cast as a series regular in the role of Justin Ramos (last played by Y&R’s David Lago). The character hasn’t been seen since Season 5….Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey, As The World Turns) was announced as joining the cast of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey which stars Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell. The film is about two strangers and the emotional journey that connects them. He is also set to star in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch….Robin Wright (ex-Kelly, SB) has a pilot that has been ordered to series at Prime Video called The Girlfriend. Wright will also direct; the project is based on Michelle Frances’ novel of the same name. “I’m thrilled to be directing and acting in this wildly delicious psychological thriller filled with plot twists and surprising character turns, and to be working with such talented actors, Olivia and Laurie, and an overall amazing cast & crew…so excited!” Wright told Deadline.