Maurice Benard Finally Books His Dream State Of Mind Guest

Last Saturday at the Daytime Unites For ALS event, Digest’s Adam Havener spoke with Maurice Benard about who his dream guest would be for his YouTube video podcast series, State Of Mind, and the actor didn’t hesitate with his answer. “I wanted Steve Burton and I’m shooting him Tuesday, my good friend, but he’s been through a lot and I’ve been asking for three years, but he’s finally going to do it.”

Indeed, Benard has been talking about wanting to get his longtime General Hospital co-star and offscreen pal to be on his show for some time. The two go back a long way. Benard really enjoys talking with people on his show because he knows whatever it is they have been through, someone in his audience will be able to relate and it will help them. He has said that to many guests — that they have no idea how many people will be touched by what they are being brave enough to share with him.

“I don’t know man, because I always say, just go for the story,” Benard said. “And that’s what I’ve been doing, going for the story. It doesn’t have to be a celebrity, although a soap person’s always best for the channel. I got to tell you, man, it’s a pain in my ass, but I think the way I was doing it before was one soap person a month and then three stories. In the last couple months, I haven’t been doing that and you need that [to please the soap fans].”

It’s a safe bet that plenty of soap fans will be pretty pleased when they get the chance to watch the episode with Steve Burton, considering he’s portrayed characters on all three networks. In addition to Jason on GH, he still can be seen as Harris on Days of our Lives (which he originated back when the show was on NBC; now it streams on Peacock) and he also played Dylan on Young and Restless. On Monday, the actor responded to a tweet on X about his upcoming episode with Burton saying, “I’m shooting it tomorrow. I will air it in a couple of weeks.” But there is another way to see him on Tuesday: “I’m doing a YouTube live at 3 o’clock.”