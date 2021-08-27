Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) enjoyed some “Big Sur-enity.” Photo credit: Instagram

It was love at first sight for Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS) and her new clutch. Photo credit: Instagram

William deVry (ex-Julian, GH et al, l.) teased, “@JohnStamos [ex-Blackie, GH] was busy tonight so @kinshriner [Scott, GH, r.] asked 4 others before I fell into his dinner plans. Kin just told me John would NEVER respond to me. I’m like, Kin, I’m not tweeting John. I’m tweeting the world!!” Photo credit: Twitter

Ptosha Storey (Naya, Y&R) was all smiles. Photo credit: Instagram

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) sang the praises of his new exercise buddy, noting, “she is very fit, cute and BARKS orders encouraging me to be the best I can be! Now my workouts will be either… the skies the limit…., or gone to the DOGS…..” Photo credit: Instagram

Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) and his wife, Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS), enjoyed a date night. Photo credit: Instagram

Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) reunited with Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin, GH) when she appeared as a guest on his YouTube series, STATE OF MIND. Photo credit: Instagram

Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Y&R) was showered with doggie kisses. Photo credit: Instagram

Kim Matula (ex-Hope, B&B) reported “feeling like a special unicorn bebe on my birthday today.” Photo credit: Instagram