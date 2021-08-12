Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) and wife Kayla Ewell (Caitlin, B&B) were all smiles on a getaway to Mexico. Photo credit: Instagram

Arianne Zucker (Nicole) had a mini photoshoot. Photo credit: Instagram

“The skate crew LOL! This has been a nightly tradition now for me and my girls! So awesome! #grateful,” enthused Steve Burton (Jason, GH), with daughters Makena (l..) and Brooklyn. Photo credit: Instagram

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) caught up with Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B, l.) and Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) at a retirement party for one of Y&R’s makeup artists, Kathy Jones. Photo credit: Instagram

Diamond White (Paris, B&B) did a little painting. Photo credit: Instagram

Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) was dressed to the nines. Photo credit: Instagram

Dominic Zamproga (Dante, GH) and his daughters, Anbilliene, Eliana and Adeline, hit the road. Photo credit: Instagram

“Sitting at one of my favorite places, eating one of my favorite meals, wearing one of my favorite shirts and favorite sunnies, drinking one of my favorite beers with one of my favorite photogs and homies… I gotta say it was a good day (oooh ahhh).’ Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) enthused. Photo credit: Instagram

“Sometimes we’re tourists in our own town,” noted Las Vegas resident Farah Fath (ex-Mimi, DAYS et al), with hubby Phil Galfond. Photo credit: Instagram

Rome Flynn (ex-Zende, B&B) showed off his prize from a night at the carnival. Photo credit: Twitter