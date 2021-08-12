Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) and wife Kayla Ewell (Caitlin, B&B) were all smiles on a getaway to Mexico.
Arianne Zucker (Nicole) had a mini photoshoot.
“The skate crew LOL! This has been a nightly tradition now for me and my girls! So awesome! #grateful,” enthused Steve Burton (Jason, GH), with daughters Makena (l..) and Brooklyn.
Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) caught up with Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B, l.) and Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) at a retirement party for one of Y&R’s makeup artists, Kathy Jones.
Diamond White (Paris, B&B) did a little painting.
Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) was dressed to the nines.
Dominic Zamproga (Dante, GH) and his daughters, Anbilliene, Eliana and Adeline, hit the road.
“Sitting at one of my favorite places, eating one of my favorite meals, wearing one of my favorite shirts and favorite sunnies, drinking one of my favorite beers with one of my favorite photogs and homies… I gotta say it was a good day (oooh ahhh).’ Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) enthused.
“Sometimes we’re tourists in our own town,” noted Las Vegas resident Farah Fath (ex-Mimi, DAYS et al), with hubby Phil Galfond.
Rome Flynn (ex-Zende, B&B) showed off his prize from a night at the carnival.