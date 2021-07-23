Social

Social Snaps

Social Snaps
“Wow packing up 10 plus years of your life and moving w a 1 year old is NO JOKE! Its been so emotional leaving the house we made so many amazing memories in,” shared Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac, Y&R) of her relocation journey with hubby Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) and their daughter, Everleigh.

“busted in times square. NYPD even lent me a hand…my how times have changed,” teased Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS).

“Hair care day with this cutie,” reported Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R), with daughter Naliyah.

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) had the best seat in the house as he and wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin, B&B) marked daughter Poppy’s second birthday.

“Hard to get a photograph with our photographer,” joked GH’s Cameron Mathison, in Greece with wife Vanessa, who “worked for weeks and weeks planning this trip back in early 2020... couldn’t happen then, but so grateful it’s happening now.”

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) enjoyed some time poolside, with his dog, Èzey.

Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) cooled off with a frozen treat.

“Hot Springs in the middle of nowhere are definitely my thing.” shared Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan, GH).

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R), husband Scott and their children, Christian and Samantha, relaxed in front of a fire pit.

Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) went Jet Skiing.

Sean Carrigan (Stitch, Y&R) hung out with his dog, Jack.

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) took a dip in an infinity pool.

“I live here now. #Irishheatwave #35weeks,” joked a very pregnant Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki, GH).

