“So happy to be there supporting @cindyambuehl and the @cindyambuehlgroup as they KILLED it with the launch party for their STUNNING 401 Ocean Ave. @oceanavenuebluffs.com listing!!! So proud seeing you incredible group of professionals once again out do yourselves! You never cease to amaze me‼️⭐️💪🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️ #CAG ,” Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) enthused about his wife, Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy/Kim, B&B). Photo credit: Instagram

Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, DAYS) enjoyed quality time with (from l.) brother-in-law Harry, husband Danny and son Jack. Photo credit: Instagram

“Sometimes.. the most productive thing you can do is relax,” mused Chad Duell (Michael, GH). Photo credit: Instagram

Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R, c.) appeared to be having a terrible time with co-stars (from l.) Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Bryton James (Devon), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) and Brytni Sarpy (Elena). Photo credit: Instagram

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes. I officially feel special and will not let go of these flowers,” winked Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH). Photo credit: Instagram

This year’s Outstanding Young Performer Daytime Emmy winner, Victoria Konefal (Ciara, DAYS), celebrated with pal Olivia Rose Keegan (ex-Claire, DAYS). Photo credit: Instagram

Jess Walton (Jill, Y&R) and husband John spent some quality time together. Photo credit: Instagram

Jason George (ex-Michael, SUNSET BEACH) enjoyed a day at the beach. Photo credit: Instagram