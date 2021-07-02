“So happy to be there supporting @cindyambuehl
and the @cindyambuehlgroup
as they KILLED it with the launch party for their STUNNING 401 Ocean Ave. @oceanavenuebluffs.com
listing!!! So proud seeing you incredible group of professionals once again out do yourselves! You never cease to amaze me‼️⭐️💪🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️ #CAG
,” Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) enthused about his wife, Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy/Kim, B&B).
Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, DAYS) enjoyed quality time with (from l.) brother-in-law Harry, husband Danny and son Jack.
“Sometimes.. the most productive thing you can do is relax,” mused Chad Duell (Michael, GH).
Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R, c.) appeared to be having a terrible time with co-stars (from l.) Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Bryton James (Devon), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) and Brytni Sarpy (Elena).
“Thank you for all the birthday wishes. I officially feel special and will not let go of these flowers,” winked Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH).
This year’s Outstanding Young Performer Daytime Emmy winner, Victoria Konefal (Ciara, DAYS), celebrated with pal Olivia Rose Keegan (ex-Claire, DAYS).
Jess Walton (Jill, Y&R) and husband John spent some quality time together.
Jason George (ex-Michael, SUNSET BEACH) enjoyed a day at the beach.
“Midsummer Smoulder #midsommar
,” joked Chris McKenna (ex-Mark, Y&R).