“So happy to be there supporting @cindyambuehl and the @cindyambuehlgroup as they KILLED it with the launch party for their STUNNING 401 Ocean Ave. @oceanavenuebluffs.com listing!!! So proud seeing you incredible group of professionals once again out do yourselves! You never cease to amaze me‼️⭐️💪🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️ #CAG ,” Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) enthused about his wife, Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy/Kim, B&B).