Burton/Egan

PHOTOS

Social Snaps

Burton/Egan

Credit: Instagram

View gallery 11

Social Snaps
1 of 11
Close gallery
Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) went on a hike in Zion National Park in Utah.

Photo credit: Instagram

“So lucky to have these beautiful woods in my ‘backyard’ during my quarantine before starting filming. #sunnies 😎 #tuesdayvibes #outdoors #nature #peaceful ,” enthused Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS).

Photo credit: Instagram

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) showed he could multi-task, taking his daughter, Savannah, for a walk in her stroller, while also eating an apple.

Photo credit: Instagram

Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) took a hike with former co-stars Susan Walters (ex-Diane) and her husband, Linden Ashby (ex-Cameron).

Photo credit: Instagram

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) lounged around.

Photo credit: Instagram

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) and his wife, Lisa, caught a catnap while their twin boys were competing in swim meets.

Photo credit: Instagram

Steve Burton (Jason, GH), wife Sheree, and their kids, Jack, Makena and Brooklyn, enjoyed some time as a family during spring break.

Photo credit: Instagram

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) showed her baby bump while basking in the sun and sand.

Photo credit: Instagram

Peter Reckell (ex-Bo, DAYS) and his wife, Kelly Moneymaker, celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.

Photo credit: Twitter

GH’s Briana Lane (ex-Brook Lynn) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) spent some time in nature.  

Photo credit: Twitter

Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) enjoyed time on the water.

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments