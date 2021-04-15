Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) went on a hike in Zion National Park in Utah.
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) showed he could multi-task, taking his daughter, Savannah, for a walk in her stroller, while also eating an apple.
Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) took a hike with former co-stars Susan Walters (ex-Diane) and her husband, Linden Ashby (ex-Cameron).
Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) lounged around.
Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) and his wife, Lisa, caught a catnap while their twin boys were competing in swim meets.
Steve Burton (Jason, GH), wife Sheree, and their kids, Jack, Makena and Brooklyn, enjoyed some time as a family during spring break.
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) showed her baby bump while basking in the sun and sand.
Peter Reckell (ex-Bo, DAYS) and his wife, Kelly Moneymaker, celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.
GH’s Briana Lane (ex-Brook Lynn) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) spent some time in nature.
Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) enjoyed time on the water.