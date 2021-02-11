Social Snaps

Alfonso Fath

Alfonso Fath

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) welcomed Michael Muhney (ex-Adam, Y&R) and four-time Tour de France winner, Chris Froome, to her store, Benheart.

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) showed off her equestrian skills at a horse show.

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) took a hike with her dog, Johnnie Walker.

Lachlan Buchanan (ex-Kyle, Y&R) enjoyed his morning java on a day off from filming STATION 19.

Katrina Bowden (Flo, B&B) was all smiles as she got in some exercise while roller-blading.

#momma #mia #longhair 2 #long ? Hmmm perhaps #time for a #cut ✂️? #friday #goodvibes 😊😊 😊 #xoxo kindness,” Kristian Alfonso (Hope, DAYS) asked her followers.

Ava and Grace Scarola’s (Avery, GH) mom shared the challenges of virtual learning on Instagram, posting, “Back at it after a long weekend. Poor Ava had some technical difficulties, but Grace let her zoom with her. Thankful that they have each other”

“My pillow.com 😜,” joked Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R).

Lamon Archey (Eli, DAYS) had a lot on his mind.

Farah Galfond (ex-Mimi, DAYS) had a photo shoot with her son, Spencer.

Crystal Chappell (ex-Carly, DAYS) picked the right shoes for a winter walk with her son, Dylan.

