Y&R's Zuleyka Silver Sparks Engagement Buzz with Bling

While sharing photos on social media of her recent road trip to the Grand Canyon with her significant other, actor Nate Peterson, Zuleyka Silver (Audra, Young and Restless) also showed off the prominent bling on her left ring finger that suspiciously looked like confirmation of an engagement. Although the actress didn’t announce that she is officially betrothed, she did offer a good-hearted reality check seemingly directed to her partner of “Can’t get rid of me now” followed by the hashtag “happiest.”

At any rate, Silver’s co-stars are convinced there are wedding plans in her future as they reacted with messages of goodwill. “So happy for you!” declared Kate Linder (Esther), and Amelia Heinle (Victoria) responded with “Congratulations!!!!!” Brytni Sarpy (Elena) chimed in with, “Awww 🥰 congrats love!!” while Silver’s former onscreen boyfriend Rory Gibson (Noah) enthused, “Congrats Zu 🤙🏼❤️ So happy for you two!!!” Lauralee Bell (Christine), Courtney Hope (Sally) and Bryton James (Devon) used fun emojis to convey their excitement over the news, and Vail Bloom (Heather) expressed her surprise in real-time by commenting, “I just saw you walked by my [dressing] room. I’m gonna run out and give you a hug next time I see you!!! How exciting!!!!” Susan Walters (Diane) offered “Congrats!!!!” and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) was next in line with, “This is SOOOOO AMAZING!!!!!! Congratulations !!!!!!❤️”

Surprisingly, Zuleyka’s alleged engagement was tipped off the previous week when during the first leg of her on-the-road vacation, eagle-eyed fans noticed she was wearing the tell-tale sparkler. While she happily responded to questions such as where did she buy the tank top she was wearing in the photos and what brand of makeup she used, she was coyly quiet when followers remarked, “Looks like you said yes! Please don’t tell me it’s the ring from Tucker!!” and “Are you newly engaged? If so Congratulations!”

Whatever the reason behind her ring, there’s no doubt that Silver is overjoyed, which has us all wishing her the very best.