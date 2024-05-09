Comings and Goings: General Hospital Casts Giovanni Mazza

Deadline is reporting that Giovanni Mazza will be joining General Hospital as a cousin of Brook Lynn’s. He is set to make his debut when his character, Giovanni Cerullo, attends the magical wedding of his cousin to Harrison Chase. The actor is also a musician — and will be playing the violin at the wedding during the week of May 13.

Mazza hails from Chicago and started acting when he was 8 years old — when he appeared in a two-year ad campaign for Walmart as well as films that were shot in his hometown. He appeared on Bella and the Bulldogs on Nickelodeon with a speaking role when he was 10. On the musical front, he has performed the violin on several TV shows and at NBA games. According to his IMDB page, he also enjoys playing guitar and singing.

The young star also enjoys sports, including soccer and football — which he plays on his high school teams in Chicago. He also holds dual citizenship with the U.S. and Italy.

The wedding of Chase and Brook Lynn is shaping up to be quite the affair — the Event of the Season. Will Giovanni catch the eye of a local gal his age when he’s in Port Charles? While Josslyn was very much in love with Dex (Evan Hofer), the two did break up recently. Her best friend, Trina, who lost the love of her life several months ago, may need a new friend to help her through her grief.

GH, like most soaps over the years, is known to increase their younger characters’ presence during the summer months when teens are off from school. Summer is just around the corner. Having a Quartermaine-adjacent younger character who can add to the dating scene seems like a smart choice. Will it happen and with which available player remains to be seen? Stay tuned.