Social Snaps

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) took a road trip with his four-legged friends. Photo credit: Instagram

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) spent time bonding with her granddaughter, Alice. Photo credit: Instagram

Steve Burton (Jason, GH) captured this shot during a run. Photo credit: Instagram

Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) snapped a selfie with his dog, Mishka The Bear. Photo credit: Instagram

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) and daughter, Sophia, reveled in the beauty of a sunset. Photo credit: Instagram

“Barely held onto my ‘Tickle Fight Champion’ title. Good game, kiddo! #babypresident @ajgilb,” Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS) captioned this shot with daughter Charley. Photo credit: Instagram

Lamon Archey (Eli, DAYS) let the sunshine in. Photo credit: Instagram

Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH), daughter Charlotte and their dog, Woody, shared a close moment. Photo credit: Instagram