Social Snaps

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) took a road trip with his four-legged friends.
Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) spent time bonding with her granddaughter, Alice.
Steve Burton (Jason, GH) captured this shot during a run.
Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) snapped a selfie with his dog, Mishka The Bear.
Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) and daughter, Sophia, reveled in the beauty of a sunset.
“Barely held onto my ‘Tickle Fight Champion’ title. Good game, kiddo! #babypresident @ajgilb,” Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS) captioned this shot with daughter Charley.
Lamon Archey (Eli, DAYS) let the sunshine in.
Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH), daughter Charlotte and their dog, Woody, shared a close moment.
Jessica Collins (ex-Avery, Y&R) and her daughter, Jemma, vacationed at the Pismo Beach Dunes in Grover Beach, CA.