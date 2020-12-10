Social Snaps

“I love a #tacotuesday,” declared Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS).
“Noodle likes his new Christmas Sweater... And he loves his mom!” beamed Cady McClain (Jennifer, DAYS).
David Fumero (ex-Cristian, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) posted this shot of wife Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana, OLTL) and their sons, Enzo and Axel. “Happy Anniversary to the ONLY perfect choice I made in my life. Thank you for saying yes 13 years ago. I JUST LOVE U SO MUCH!”
Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN), daughter Leila and wife Vanessa celebrated son Lucas’s acceptance to Loyola Marymount University.
Reported Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac, Y&R), “My confidence as a comedian has gone up significantly since becoming a mom. I mean NOBODY laughs at my jokes like my daughter [Everleigh] does.”
Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) and his wife, Cindy Ambuehl, enjoyed a beautiful sunset on the beach.
Steve Burton (Jason, GH) spent father-daughter time with Brooklyn.
Jess Walton (Jill, Y&R) got into the holiday spirit.
Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS) showed off his fresh haircut.
Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) hit the barre for her exercise routine.
Kirsten Storms (Maxie, GH) put her best face forward.