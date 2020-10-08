Social Snaps

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) took a dip in the pool with his four-legged family members, Deus and Jagger, joking, “I don’t go in the pool without my floaties!@deusandjagger #granddogs
,” on Instagram.
Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) spent a day in nature while scouting locations to shoot her newest Hallmark film in the THE CHRONICLE MYSTERIES series.
Steve Burton (Jason, GH) enjoyed sunrise at the beach.
Jessica Collins (ex-Avery, Y&R) her husband, Michael, and their daughter, Jemma, hit the road for an RV vacation.
“Thank you! Yes you, and everyone who made me feel so loved. I am 50. There. I said it 😂🎂🎁🎉🎈 #birthday #50
” Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) captioned this shot celebrating her milestone birthday.
Wes Ramsey (Peter, GH) celebrated his birthday with a sparkling dessert.
Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) and his daughter, Isabella, spent some quality time together.
“Drinkin’ & Drive-in! #ET
” reported Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R), with husband, Robert.
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) put the pedal to the metal for some exercise.