Soap Faves Celebrate Easter

B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) had their hands full with daughter Poppy, 3, and son, Jones, 6 months. Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS), husband Dave, daughter Megan, 14 and son Ben, 18, were all smiles. Photo credit: Instagram

‘HAPPY EASTER!!!!! Sending everyone love and light on this beautiful day. #hehasrisen ,” enthused Josh Swickard (Chase, GH), with wife Lauren and their children, Savannah, 2 and newborn, Arthur. Photo credit: Instagram

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) and her children, Natalia, 13, and Jameson, 7, celebrated the holiday. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby), husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance et al), and their daughters Sophie, 5, and Olivia, 6, wore their Sunday best. Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Don Diamont (Bill), wife Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy), sons, Anton and Davis and their dogs, Èzey and Romey, celebrated the holiday in Las Vegas. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Evan Hofer (Dex) sported Peeps headbands. Photo credit: Twitter

Jennifer Finnigan (ex-Bridget, B&B), husband Jonathan Silverman and their daughter, Ella, 5, posed with the Easter Bunny. Photo credit: Instagram