1998: Christine was stunned to spy Paul’s dad, Carl (who was an amnesiac and had been presumed dead), in a Virginia airport, and dug for more information. Victor and Diane agreed to a divorce; he was anxious to move on with Nikki, while Diane hoped to reunite with Jack. Brad and Jack conspired to take Newman Enterprises away from Victor. Phyllis claimed to Michael that she had kidnapped him because she loved him. He walked out on her. Neil and Victoria made plans to move in together. Sharon surprised Nick on his business trip, but when she overheard him and Grace talking about their affair, she ran out into the street and was struck by a car. Nick rushed to the ER to be with her; she kept mum about being wise to his infidelity. Photo credit: JPI

2003: Colleen was presumed killed when Gina’s restaurant burned down, but J.T. found her alive in the walk-in fridge. Everyone suspected Kevin was behind the arson (he was) but couldn’t prove it. Brad worried about Ashley, who believed their dead baby son, Robert, was still alive. Paul asked Christine to marry him again but she turned him down. Kay announced she was moving out of the Chancellor manse so Jill could sort out her feelings about their mother/daughter relationship. Nick uncovered proof that Victor had been bribing store owners to obtain premium shelf space for Newman’s Safra line. Victor’s brother, Matt, visited to share news about their deadbeat dad. Photo credit: JPI

2008: Victor was suspected of killing Walter Palin, the man responsible for Sabrina’s death. While Nikki, J.T. and Paul led the police searching for Victor on a wild-goose chase, Jack and Adam forged Victor’s diary to make him look even guiltier of murder. Adam also penned a brutal exposé about his dad and planned to have it published. In France, Victor burned down the château that he had bought for Sabrina. Much to Phyllis’s chagrin, Daniel and Amber reconciled. Gloria tried but failed to get Katherine to sign over Jabot stock to her. As Jill became concerned about Kay’s forgetfulness, a woman looking like La Chancellor was boozing it up in a bar. Photo credit: JPI

2013: Billy and Chloe were devastated when their daughter, Delia, died after being run over by a car. Chloe blamed Billy for leaving Delia alone to wander near a road. Adam didn’t know he had hit Delia until he found damage to his car and a piece of fabric caught in the undercarriage, but he decided not to turn himself in. Adam and Chelsea were stunned when Billy and Chloe donated Delia’s corneas to save Connor’s eyesight. After Avery returned her engagement ring to Nick, Cassie’s “ghost” (later revealed to be Mariah, who was on Victor’s payroll) advised Sharon to stay off of her bipolar meds and keep Nick tied to her. Nikki told Paul that she was conflicted about telling Dylan that he’s her son. Photo credit: JPI