Y&R’s Kate Linder (Esther) was honored at the Hollywood Museum in celebration of her 40th anniversary on the show.
Sharon Case (Sharon), Mishael Morgan (Amanda) and Bryton James (Devon) were on hand.
Photo credit: JPI
Robert Newman (Ashland) posed with the guest of honor.
Photo credit: JPI
Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, GH) made the scene.
Photo credit: JPI
Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) attended with his wife, Michele.
Photo credit: JPI
Michael Learned, who filled in for the late Jeanne Cooper as Katherine, and Linder were all smiles.
Photo credit: JPI
