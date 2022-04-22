Y&R

PHOTOS

Kate Linder 40th Anniversary Party Hollywood Museum

Y&R

Credit: JPI

View gallery 5

Y&R’s Kate Linder (Esther) was honored at the Hollywood Museum in celebration of her 40th anniversary on the show.

Kate Linder 40th Anniversary Party Hollywood Museum
1 of 5
Close gallery
Sharon Case (Sharon), Mishael Morgan (Amanda) and Bryton James (Devon) were on hand.

Photo credit: JPI

Robert Newman (Ashland) posed with the guest of honor.

Photo credit: JPI

Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, GH) made the scene.

Photo credit: JPI

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) attended with his wife, Michele.

Photo credit: JPI

Michael Learned, who filled in for the late Jeanne Cooper as Katherine, and Linder were all smiles.  

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: , , , , , , ,
Comments