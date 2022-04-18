Easter

How Your Soap Faves Celebrated Easter

Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby) and husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) and their daughters, Sophie and Olivia, were all smiles.

Photo credit: Instagram

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) held daughter Savannah close.    

Photo credit: Instagram

Karla Mosley (ex-Maya, B&B) and her partner, John Rogers, made it a family affair with daughters, Aurora and Willa.

Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) found a sweet treat.  

Photo credit: Instagram

Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B), wife Christen and their children Luke, Molly and Grace, posed for this family shot.

Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) hit the slopes with husband David and son Ben.  

Photo credit: Instagram

Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki, GH) and husband Adam Fergus, dressed their twin daughters, Juno and Maude, for the occasion.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Happy Easter every bunny,” enthused ONE LIFE TO LIVE alum Jessica Morris (ex-Jennifer), with beau Rib Hillis (ex-Jake, PORT CHARLES).

Photo credit: Instagram

“Easter is fun now that we have all these cute kids around,” shared Farah Fath (ex-Mimi, DAYS et al), with hubby Phil Galfond, son Spencer, and nieces Lola and Cher.

Photo credit: Instagram

Jennifer Finnigan (ex-Bridget, B&B), hubby Johnny Silverman and daughter Ella posed with the man of the hour.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Happy Easter y’all! Lots of love. 🤙 from @ehiku @peanut_kai @pohaku_zen and baby Iwa.,” posted Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jax, GH).

Photo credit: Instagram

“Happy Easter from my family to yours!!!” shared Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) with wife Shay and son Christian.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Alive and Well! The Easter Bunny!” reported Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke, GH et al).

Photo credit: Instagram

Freddie Smith (ex-Sonny, DAYS) posed with wife, Alyssa, noting, “Happy Easter!”

Photo credit: Instagram

