How Your Favorite Stars Rang In 2021

Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al) was in perfect Harmony with Brook Kerr (Portia, GH; ex-Whitney, PASSIONS).
Michael Damian (ex-Danny, Y&R) and wife, Janeen, toasted to the new year.
“Ready to ring in the new year on a New Year’s Eve family zoom! Yippee!” enthused Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R).
Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith, Y&R) cozied up to a furry friend.
“Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours,” cheered Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa, Y&R) with beau Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Y&R et al).
Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R), hubby Justin Gaston (ex-Chance, Y&R) made it a festive night with daughters Olivia and Sophie.
GH’s Laura Wright (Carly) and beau Wes Ramsey (Peter) spent the night with new pup, Kimba.
B&B’s Don Diamont (Bill) had a dual celebration with wife, Cindy Ambuehl and sons — December 31 is also his birthday.
Jason Canela (ex-Arturo, Y&R) and wife, Janaina, were poolside.
“Cheers to each and every one of you!!!” smiled Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN).
“Happy New Year!!!! to the only new year peeps I’ll ever need,” posted Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R), with hubby Navid, and kids, Niam and Naliyah.