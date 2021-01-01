How Your Favorite Stars Rang In 2021

Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al) was in perfect Harmony with Brook Kerr (Portia, GH; ex-Whitney, PASSIONS). Photo credit: Instagram

Michael Damian (ex-Danny, Y&R) and wife, Janeen, toasted to the new year. Photo credit: Instagram

“Ready to ring in the new year on a New Year’s Eve family zoom! Yippee!” enthused Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R). Photo credit: Instagram

Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith, Y&R) cozied up to a furry friend. Photo credit: Instagram

“Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours,” cheered Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa, Y&R) with beau Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Y&R et al). Photo credit: Instagram

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R), hubby Justin Gaston (ex-Chance, Y&R) made it a festive night with daughters Olivia and Sophie. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Laura Wright (Carly) and beau Wes Ramsey (Peter) spent the night with new pup, Kimba. Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Don Diamont (Bill) had a dual celebration with wife, Cindy Ambuehl and sons — December 31 is also his birthday. Photo credit: Instagram

Jason Canela (ex-Arturo, Y&R) and wife, Janaina, were poolside. Photo credit: Instagram

“Cheers to each and every one of you!!!” smiled Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN). Photo credit: Instagram