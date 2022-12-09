GH actors who fell in love at work

Kristina Wagner and Jack Wagner (Felicia and ex-Frisco) Jack Wagner and the former Kristina Malandro met in 1984 when she was hired to play his love interest on GH. The pair’s casual relationship grew much more serious after she learned she was expecting son Peter (born September 4, 1990). They split when Peter was young (“I was sad, and I was disappointed,” she recalled to Digest in 2019), then reconciled and married on December 18, 1993. On December 1, 1994, they welcomed a second son, Harrison, who tragically passed away in June after a battle with addiction. The Wagners broke up in 2001 and got back together in 2004, but ultimately ended their marriage in 2006. Photo credit: JPI

Maura West and Scott DeFreitas (Ava; ex-Carly, AS THE WORLD TURNS and ex-Andy, ATWT) West first encountered DeFreitas, who had been on ATWT since 1985, when she began playing Carly in 1995. Their storylines didn’t overlap, but the actors’ dressing rooms neighbored one another. They got engaged when he proposed via the centerfield screen at Yankee Stadium (she roots for the New York sluggers, while he’s a fan of their greatest rival, the Boston Red Sox) and said, “I do” on January 22, 2000. West, already mom to son Benjamin (born May 30, 1996) from her first marriage, subsequently welcomed Joseph (born March 29, 2000), Katherine (born January 9, 2002), Basil (born January 30, 2007) and Birdie (born June 16, 2009) with DeFreitas. In 2013, the busy mom told Digest that raising a family is “incredibly romantic and an incredibly artistic undertaking to share with someone, an intimate job that you share, and we love working together. So if our dates include our children, that’s okay! We don’t mind.” Photo credit: JPI

Rebecca Herbst and Michael Saucedo (Elizabeth and ex-Juan) Herbst had been playing Liz for two years when Saucedo came aboard as Juan in 1999, and though their characters never crossed romantic paths, the actors quietly began dating in 2000. As a guest on Digest’s podcast, Dishing With Digest, in August, Herbst shared that when she was getting to know Saucedo, “I just always thought that he was so kind and respectful of women, and a lot of times, that doesn’t happen. I just remember thinking, ‘Wow, he’s so mature and just really respectful and sweet.’ ” Saucedo exited Port Charles in February 2001, and on June 1 of that year, the couple tied the knot in Hawaii. They are now the parents of three — son Ethan was born on October 31, 2001; daughter Ella followed on April 12, 2004; and son Emerson joined the family on August 9, 2010. Photo credit: JPI

Jon Lindstrom and Cady McClain (Ryan/Kevin, GH and Jennifer, DAYS) Lindstrom and McClain first crossed paths in the early 2000s when they locked eyes on the ALL MY CHILDREN set, where she was playing Dixie and he was doing some directing. But their friendship blossomed behind the scenes at ATWT when he began playing Craig to her Rosanna in 2008. They got engaged in 2012 and married on Valentine’s Day in 2014 in a low-key ceremony, then hosted a follow-up celebration for close friends in their backyard. “Both of them looked just absolutely glowing, so happy,” one of the attendees, Lynn Herring (Lucy, GH), told Digest. Lindstrom had a brief on-screen reunion with “my beautiful, beloved Cady” (how he referenced her as a guest on Dishing With Digest in 2019) when he played a stand-in for Matthew Ashford’s Jack and kissed her on DAYS in 2020. Photo credit: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock