Five Things That Happened On March 25 In Soap History

Credit: ABC Photo ArchivesView gallery 5
1 of 5
In 1981, Rick Springfield debuted on GH as Noah Drake.
Photo credit: ABC Photo Archives
2 of 5
In 2005, Y&R’s Ashley suspected that Michael was Gloria’s son.
Photo credit: JPI
3 of 5
In 2009, Kamar de los Reyes exited ONE LIFE TO LIVE as Antonio.
Photo credit: ABC
4 of 5
In 2010, Austin Peck made his OLTL debut as Rick.
Photo credit: JPI
5 of 5
In 2014, GH’s Alexis and Julian made love for the first time since conceiving Sam.
Photo credit: ABC
In 1981, Rick Springfield debuted on GH as Noah Drake.
Photo credit: ABC Photo Archives
In 2005, Y&R’s Ashley suspected that Michael was Gloria’s son.
In 2009, Kamar de los Reyes exited ONE LIFE TO LIVE as Antonio.
In 2010, Austin Peck made his OLTL debut as Rick.
In 2014, GH’s Alexis and Julian made love for the first time since conceiving Sam.