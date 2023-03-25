Springfield

Five Things That Happened On March 25 In Soap History

Credit: ABC Photo Archives

In 1981, Rick Springfield debuted on GH as Noah Drake.

Photo credit: ABC Photo Archives

In 2005, Y&R’s Ashley suspected that Michael was Gloria’s son.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2009, Kamar de los Reyes exited ONE LIFE TO LIVE as Antonio.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2010, Austin Peck made his OLTL debut as Rick.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2014, GH’s Alexis and Julian made love for the first time since conceiving Sam.

Photo credit: ABC

