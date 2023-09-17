Five Things That Happened On September 17 In Soap History

In 1987, General Hospital's Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan) proposed to Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). "This time it's forever," Duke whispered to Anna (with whom he had recently reconciled after a bad breakup) as he slipped a beautiful diamond ring on the finger. The supercouple's wedding took place the following month. Photo credit: ABC

In 1993, Joseph Mascolo (pictured with Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera) returned to Days of Our Lives as Stefano DiMera after a five-year absence. The beloved actor, who passed away in 2016, originally joined the show as the legendary villain in 1982, exiting in 1988, and his 1993 comeback kicked off another iconic run.

In 1999, Young and Restless's Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman, r.) proudly revealed to his father, John Abbott (Jerry Douglas), that he had struck a deal with Victor and regained control of the family company, Jabot. John got choked up upon hearing the incredible news. Jack then asked his father to move back to Genoa City, come out of retirement and run the business alongside him and Ashley. "What do you say, Boss?" Jack grinned. An emotional John accepted the offer. Photo credit: JPI

In 2009, Paul Ryan (Roger Howarth) and Emily Stewart (Kelley Menighan) remarried on As The World Turns. They said, "I do" in a small ceremony presided over by a justice of the peace. Originally, they'd been eyeing a big wedding, but on the day of what was to be their engagement party, Emily assured Paul that she didn't need a lavish event to mark their union, so Paul decided that while the wedding was off, the marriage was very much on, and they headed to City Hall. Photo credit: JPI