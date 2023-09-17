Five Things That Happened On September 17 In Soap History

In 1987, General Hospital's Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan) proposed to Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). "This time it's forever," Duke whispered to Anna (with whom he had recently reconciled after a bad breakup) as he slipped a beautiful diamond ring on the finger. The supercouple's wedding took place the following month.
In 1993, Joseph Mascolo (pictured with Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera) returned to Days of Our Lives as Stefano DiMera after a five-year absence. The beloved actor, who passed away in 2016, originally joined the show as the legendary villain in 1982, exiting in 1988, and his 1993 comeback kicked off another iconic run.
In 1999, Young and Restless's Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman, r.) proudly revealed to his father, John Abbott (Jerry Douglas), that he had struck a deal with Victor and regained control of the family company, Jabot. John got choked up upon hearing the incredible news. Jack then asked his father to move back to Genoa City, come out of retirement and run the business alongside him and Ashley. "What do you say, Boss?" Jack grinned. An emotional John accepted the offer.
In 2009, Paul Ryan (Roger Howarth) and Emily Stewart (Kelley Menighan) remarried on As The World Turns. They said, "I do" in a small ceremony presided over by a justice of the peace. Originally, they'd been eyeing a big wedding, but on the day of what was to be their engagement party, Emily assured Paul that she didn't need a lavish event to mark their union, so Paul decided that while the wedding was off, the marriage was very much on, and they headed to City Hall.
In 2010, As The World Turns aired its final episode. The beloved soap had been on the CBS airwaves since April 2, 1956. In the last show, Bob Hughes (Don Hastings) retired as chief of staff at Oakdale's Memorial hospital. As he entered his office for the last time, other characters were shown enjoying happily-ever-afters of sorts: John and Lucinda were back together, Jack and Carly were married and expecting a new baby, Katie and Chris got engaged. At the end of the episode, Kim left Bob's office to wait for her husband in the car. He took one last look around. "Good night," he said, then turned off the light and walked out. In the darkness, the globe on Bob’s desk began to spin on its own before the series faded to black.