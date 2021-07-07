ATWT

End of an Era: AS THE WORLD TURNS

Credit: JPI

End of an Era: AS THE WORLD TURNS
Janet (Julie Pinson) and Dusty (Grayson McCouch, r.) asked Jack (Michael Park) to be the godfather of their son, Lorenzo.

Carly (Maura West), freshly remarried to Jack, realized that she was pregnant.

Lucinda (Elizabeth Hubbard) and John (Larry Bryggman) raised a glass to their renewed love.

Holden (Jon Hensley) and Lily (Noelle Beck) inched closer to reconciliation.

Barbara (Colleen Zenk) and Henry (Trent Dawson) celebrated her decision to dissolve her business partnership with Paul.

Katie (Terri Conn) and Chris (Daniel Cosgrove) decided to join in holy matrimony.

(From l.) Margo (Ellen Dolan), Tom (Scott Holmes), Emily (Kelley Menighan) and Susan (Marie Masters) gathered to say good-bye to Alison and Casey, who were moving to Carbondale.

Kim (Kathryn Hays) was by Bob’s (Don Hastings) side as he packed up his office and prepared to retire.

