Five Things That Happened On October 26 In Soap History

1 of 5
In 2006, DAYS’s Austin and Carrie remarried.
Photo credit: JPI
2 of 5
In 2012, Sean Kanan returned to GH as a back-from-the-dead A.J.
Photo credit: JPI
3 of 5
In 2009, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Jack was horrified to realize that he had accidentally shot his brother, Brad.
Photo credit: JPI
4 of 5
In 2016, Bill and Brooke’s wedding on B&B was called off by the groom.
Photo credit: JPI
5 of 5
In 2018, Linsey Godfrey made her DAYS debut as Sarah.
Photo credit: JPI
In 2006, DAYS’s Austin and Carrie remarried.
In 2012, Sean Kanan returned to GH as a back-from-the-dead A.J.
In 2009, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Jack was horrified to realize that he had accidentally shot his brother, Brad.
In 2016, Bill and Brooke’s wedding on B&B was called off by the groom.
In 2018, Linsey Godfrey made her DAYS debut as Sarah.