In 1989, GH’s Bobbie and Tony tied the knot. Photo credit: ABC

In 2003, Alexa Havins made her ALL MY CHILDREN debut as Babe Carey. Photo credit: ABC

In 2008, DAYS’s Sami overheard Nicole telling EJ that she was pregnant with his child. Photo credit: JPI

In 2015, Y&R’s Chloe pulled a gun on Adam on the anniversary of Delia’s death. Photo credit: JPI