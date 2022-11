In 1981, Ray Liotta exited ANOTHER WORLD as Joey Perrini.

In 1987, DAYS’s “Roman” (later revealed to be John) and Diana consummated their relationship in Greece. Photo credit: NBC

In 2004, GH’s Jason urged an unconscious Sam to pull through after the death of her baby. Photo credit: ABC

In 2007, EJ and Sami wed on DAYS. Photo credit: JPI