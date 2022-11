In 1996, Eileen Davidson first appeared in the role of DAYS’s Susan Banks. Photo credit: NBC

In 2005, Laura Wright debuted as GH’s Carly. Photo credit: ABC

In 2008, GH’s Robin and Patrick welcomed daughter Emma. Photo credit: ABC

In 2014, after Nina induced her labor with designs on kidnapping the baby, Ava gave birth to Avery on GH. Photo credit: JPI