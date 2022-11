In 1981, GH’s Luke and Laura tied the knot. Photo credit: ABC

In 1998, Todd and Téa remarried on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Photo credit: ABC

In 2003, DAYS’s Caroline fell victim to the Salem Stalker. Photo credit: JPI

In 2006, GH’s Liz confessed to Jason that she was carrying his baby, not Lucky’s. Photo credit: ABC