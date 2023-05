In 1994, three ONE LIFE TO LIVE stars — Susan Haskell (ex-Marty), Roger Howarth (ex-Todd) and Hillary B. Smith (ex-Nora) — picked up Daytime Emmys.

In 2004, DAYS’s Marlena and Alice were found alive on the island of Melaswen. Photo credit: JPI

In 2005, OLTL’s Nora was shocked to learn that husband Daniel was gay, and a murderer. Photo credit: ABC

In 2006, Paolo Seganti returned to AS THE WORLD TURNS as Damian.