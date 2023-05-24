Five Things That Happened On May 24 In Soap History

In 1982, Marlena was presumed dead at the hands of the Salem Strangler (Jake Kositchek) on DAYS, setting off massive protests among fans. The true victim turned out to be Marlena’s twin, Samantha.

In 1999, ANOTHER WORLD’s Jordan was thwarted in his efforts to summon forth late love Amalie’s spirit from Amanda’s body. Photo credit: NBC

In 2001, B&B’s Deacon and Bridget tied the knot in Las Vegas. Photo credit: JPI

In 2004, GH’s Jason volunteered to pose as the father of the baby Sam was expecting with Sonny. Photo credit: ABC