In 1990, Sarah wed Bo (who was posing as Prince Raymond) in Mendorra on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Photo credit: ABC

In 1992, Candice Earley exited ALL MY CHILDREN after a 16-year run as Donna. Photo credit: ABC

In 2007, Nick and Sharon’s divorce was finalized on Y&R. Photo credit: JPI

In 2012, Roger Howarth made his GH debut as his OLTL alter, Todd. Photo credit: JPI