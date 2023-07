In 1999, Josh Ryan Evans made his PASSIONS debut as Timmy. Photo credit: JPI

In 2001, Simon declared his love to Katie on AS THE WORLD TURNS. Photo credit: PGP

In 2002, PASSIONS’s Theresa begged for her life as she was set to be executed. Photo credit: JPI

In 2007, DAYS’s Alison Sweeney and James Scott began playing Colleen Brady and Santo DiMera in addition to their regular characters, Sami and EJ. Photo credit: JPI