In 1976, GH and ONE LIFE TO LIVE expanded from 30 to 45 minutes. Photo credit: ABC

In 1991, Marcy Walker exited SANTA BARBARA as Eden. Photo credit: NBC

In 1999, David Tom assumed the role of Y&R’s Billy Abbott. Photo credit: JPI

In 2016, GH’s Sonny assured Kristina of his love after a candid talk about her sexual orientation. Photo credit: JPI