Young And Restless Rewind: 20 Years Of Devon!

On June 1, 2004, Young and Restless introduced the character of Devon Hamilton, played by Bryton James, who would go on to win the hearts of millions of fans — not to mention two Daytime Emmys (for Outstanding Younger Actor in 2007 and Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2020; he’s nominated again in the Supporting category this year). On the 20th anniversary of James’s debut, we take a look back at the rich history of the beloved character. (And to see what his loving co-stars had to say in honor of the actor’s milestone, click here.)

2004: While volunteering to rehab a rec center, Lily met the troubled 16-year-old Devon, a surly teen who was about to be kicked out of his foster home for his bad attitude…. Lily convinced her parents, Drucilla and Neil, to take in Devon and he began to thrive in their care.

2005: Devon skipped school and wound up trapped in the local zoo’s lion habitat; his foster family came to his rescue. Devon tracked down his birth mother, drug addict Yolanda, and worked diligently to help her get clean.

2006: Devon admitted to Neil that he had feelings for Lily, but he learned to suppress them…. Devon was diagnosed with meningitis and almost died. He pulled through, but lost his hearing…. Carmen was murdered and Devon was wrongfully arrested as the killer (ultimately, he was exonerated and Jana was revealed as the true culprit)…. After receiving a cochlear implant that restored some of his hearing, Devon was officially adopted by Drucilla and Neil.

2007: The Winters family was devastated when Dru was presumed dead…. Devon became overprotective of Lily when she started dating Cane…. Devon began dating Roxanne…. Devon was not shy about expressing his disdain for Neil’s new squeeze, Karen.

2008: Devon was reunited with his aunt, Tyra, and her 12-year-old daughter, Ana. He later discovered that Ava was actually Yolanda’s biological daughter, making her his half sister.

2009: Devon busted Neil for cheating on his wife, Karen, with Tyra. After Devon learned that he and Tyra were not biologically related, they had sex. Roxanne caught them and dumped Devon, but they patched things up.

2010: Devon became the godfather to Lily’s twins, Charlie and Matilda…. Devon graduated from college and got hired at Tucker McCall’s music label to produce new artists. Unsatisfied with Devon’s work performance, Tucker fired Devon, but McCall’s estranged mother, Katherine Chancellor, started her own label and hired Devon….. Devon found out that Tucker is his bio dad and rejected him.

2011: Devon’s birth mom, who was now going by the name Harmony, returned and she urged her son to connect with his new family…. Devon and Grandma Katherine bonded, but he kept Tucker at arm’s length…. Devon wrote songs for Angelina, a spoiled mafia princess.

2012: Devon decided to have a transducer implanted in each of his middle ears, which fully restored his hearing. Devon had an explosive reaction when Tucker and Harmony fell into bed together. Devon went to work at Jabot with Neil.

2013: Devon and Lily were suspicious of newcomer Hilary, and with good reason — she had a secret vendetta against the Winters family and was out to destroy them…. Katherine passed away, and Devon was stunned that she left him the bulk of her billion-dollar estate to him…. Devon accused Roxy of wanting him for his money. Insulted, she walked out on him for good.

2014: Devon purchased the Genoa City Athletic Club and hired Cane and Lily to run it…. As Devon’s own attraction to Hilary blossomed, she married Neil (even after sharing a kiss with Devon)…. Devon and Abby went on a date, but there was no spark…. Hilary declared her love to Devon and decided to end her marriage, but Neil was blinded in an accident and she couldn’t desert him. Devon and Hilary began an affair behind Neil’s back. Colin found out and blackmailed Devon, who shelled out $2 million in exchange for Colin’s silence.

2015: Neil’s vision returned and he caught his wife in bed with Devon. While flying on a private jet with his family and Jill, Neil exposed Devon and Hilary’s affair. The jet crashed but the passengers survived…. Neil disowned Devon…. After divorcing Neil, Hilary tied the knot with Devon. When the bride disappeared on their honeymoon, Devon was arrested for her murder. But Hilary wasn’t dead — Neil had accidentally injured her and she was comatose. When she woke up, she thought she was still married to Neil.

2016: Devon caught Neil and Hilary having sex in the Jabot lab, but eventually, Devon and Hilary reconciled…. Devon bought GC Buzz and named Hilary as its host. Creative differences ensued, and Devon was so infuriated when Hilary sabotaged Mariah live on the air that on New Year’s Eve, he took off in a huff and got into a horrible crash in his new racecar.

2017: Devon survived the accident but decided to end his marriage; she decided not to contest the divorce…. Devon began dating Mariah, but the relationship fizzled after she kissed Tessa.

2018: Although they were no longer a couple, Devon agreed to be Hilary’s sperm donor in her quest to become a mother. Hilary became pregnant; they fell back in love and renewed their relationship…. Due to Lily’s reckless driving, Hilary was critically injured in a car accident. She and Devon remarried in her hospital room and she died in his arms…. A devastated Devon gave a damning testimony at Lily’s manslaughter trial, then rescinded it. Still, his sister was sentenced to a year in prison…. To deal with his grief over losing Hilary and their unborn baby, Devon started partying with strangers…. Ana showed up to help her brother to cope.

2019: Devon started experiencing panic attacks…. He became smitten with Ana’s cousin, Elena, a doctor…. Devon and Abby partnered up to open a restaurant, Society. On the night of its grand opening, Lily returned home, but Neil was a no-show. Devon went looking for him and discovered that Neil had died from a stroke…. Devon and Elena got together…. An unknown someone challenged Katherine’s will. They were represented by attorney Amanda Sinclair, who looked exactly like the late Hilary. Colin turned out to be behind the will challenge, a scheme to fleece Devon…. Devon’s pull to Amanda threatened his relationship with Elena.

2020: Devon hired Amanda to be the legal counsel for New Hope, the charitable foundation he began with Nick…. A DNA test confirmed Amanda was Hilary’s long-lost twin sister…. Elena confessed to Devon that she had cheated on him with Nate, Devon’s cousin. Devon slugged Nate, permanently injuring his hand and derailing Nate’s career as a surgeon…. Devon presided over Abby and Chance’s wedding… Devon helped Amanda track down her birth mother, Naya.

2021: Devon and Amanda finally had sex and professed their love…. Devon offered his sperm to Abby and Chance, who were encountering fertility struggles. Mariah, their surrogate, became pregnant with Abby and Devon’s biological child and gave birth to a little boy, who Abby named Dominic. Abby went to Spain to search for a missing Chance, leaving Dominic in Devon’s care. When she returned with Chance, Devon was saddened to return his bio son to the couple.

2022: Devon wanted more visitation with Dominic, which Abby and Chance ultimately agreed to…. Dominic became ill and Devon donated life-saving bone marrow…. Lily became the the CEO of Chancellor Industries and suggested to her brother that they merge Chancellor with his company, Hamilton-Winters, and serve as co-CEOs. The merger happened and Chancellor-Winters was formed, but Nate was secretly working against them. He was exposed and fired…. Devon, Jill and Lily clashed over whether or not to take Chancellor-Winters public…. Amanda left town to tend to an ailing Naya. She returned in time to catch Devon and Abby having sex and dumped him.

2023: Abby and Devon decided they wanted to be together, so she and Dom moved into his penthouse…. Jill and Lily still wanted to go through with C-W’s IPO, so Devon sued to undo the merger, causing a great rift with his sister. Amanda was hired to represent Jill but she backed down and Devon canceled his lawsuit. …. Devon unmasked Audra as a mole for Tucker and she was fired from C-W…. Devon and Lily were so touched by Victor and Nikki opening a jazz nightclub in honor of Neil that the siblings made amends…. Devon was thrilled when Harmony, looking happy and healthy, made a surprise visit…. Chance proposed that Devon and Abby should move into the Chancellor mansion after he vacated it and they accepted…. Aunt Mamie revealed to Devon and Lily that she is an investor in their company and wanted to oust Jill…. Devon and Lily welcomed Nate back to C-W.

2024: Office morale dipped when Jill brought Billy on at C-W, and he started clashing with Devon, who didn’t trust him. Both Devon and Lily suspected that Billy would make a power grab for C-W…. Devon and Lily were furious that Jill appointed Billy to not only replace her but she gave him all of her executive power. Devon and Lily plotted to regain Devon’s half of C-W and leave Chancellor.