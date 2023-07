In 1980, Before GH’s Luke could marry Jennifer Smith, Scotty punched him off the yacht for raping Laura — sending Luke on the run with Laura. Photo credit: ABC

In 1986, Mason’s love, Mary, was crushed by the falling “C” from the Capwell Hotel sign on the building’s roof on SANTA BARBARA. Photo credit: NBC

In 2002, GUIDING LIGHT’s Reva turned off Jeffrey’s life support system. Photo credit: PGP

In 2003, Greg Rikaart made his Y&R debut as Kevin. Photo credit: JPI