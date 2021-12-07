DAYS

Five Things That Happened On December 7 In Soap History

In 2001, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Todd and Blair remarried.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2005, Jason Thompson (now Y&R’s Billy) made his daytime debut as GH’s Patrick Drake.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2006, Y&R’s Neil and Drucilla officially adopted Devon.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2006, John and Marlena wed in Italy on DAYS.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2017, Franco and Elizabeth got engaged on GH.  

Photo credit: JPI

