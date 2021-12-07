Five Things That Happened On December 7 In Soap History

1 of 5
In 2001, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Todd and Blair remarried.
Photo credit: ABC
2 of 5
In 2005, Jason Thompson (now Y&R’s Billy) made his daytime debut as GH’s Patrick Drake.
Photo credit: ABC
3 of 5
In 2006, Y&R’s Neil and Drucilla officially adopted Devon.
Photo credit: JPI
4 of 5
In 2006, John and Marlena wed in Italy on DAYS.
Photo credit: JPI
5 of 5
In 2017, Franco and Elizabeth got engaged on GH.
Photo credit: JPI
In 2001, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Todd and Blair remarried.
In 2005, Jason Thompson (now Y&R’s Billy) made his daytime debut as GH’s Patrick Drake.
In 2006, Y&R’s Neil and Drucilla officially adopted Devon.
In 2006, John and Marlena wed in Italy on DAYS.
In 2017, Franco and Elizabeth got engaged on GH.