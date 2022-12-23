FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On December 23 In Soap History December 23, 2022 9:00AM Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmail Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmailCredit: ABCView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On December 23 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1988, GH’s Sean and Tiffany tied the knot.Photo credit: ABC2 of 5In 2003, Neil and Drucilla remarried on Y&R.Photo credit: JPI3 of 5In 2011, Rafe and Sami renewed their vows on DAYS.Photo credit: JPI4 of 5In 2011, GH’s Lulu and Dante wed.Photo credit: ABC 5 of 5In 2011, Jonathan Jackson exited GH as Lucky.Photo credit: JPI Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmail In 1988, GH’s Sean and Tiffany tied the knot.Photo credit: ABCIn 2003, Neil and Drucilla remarried on Y&R.Photo credit: JPIIn 2011, Rafe and Sami renewed their vows on DAYS.Photo credit: JPIIn 2011, GH’s Lulu and Dante wed.Photo credit: ABCIn 2011, Jonathan Jackson exited GH as Lucky.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, Alison Sweeney, Dominic Zamprogna, Galen Gering, James Reynolds, Jonathan Jackson, Julie Marie Berman, Kristoff St. John, Lisa LoCicero, Rebecca Herbst, Victoria Rowell Comments