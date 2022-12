In 1988, ANOTHER WORLD’s Amanda told Sam that she was pregnant.

In 2001, PASSIONS’s Timmy wished on a Christmas star to become a real boy. Photo credit: JPI

In 2005, with reports of his death greatly exaggerated, Jack’s loved ones gathered for his memorial service on DAYS. Photo credit: JPI

In 2010, GH’s Luke and Tracy tied the knot. Photo credit: JPI