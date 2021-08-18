DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM Release Date Announced

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Peacock DAYS spinoff, DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM, has an official release date. The first episode will be available on Monday, September 6 and a new episode will drop each day through Friday, September 10. The network also released the following photos below.