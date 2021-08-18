Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 1

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM Release Date Announced

Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

The Peacock DAYS spinoff, DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM, has an official release date. The first episode will be available on Monday, September 6 and a new episode will drop each day through Friday, September 10. The network also released the following photos below.

Eileen Davidson (Kristen)

Photo credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

Deidre Hall (Marlena) and Drake Hogestyn (John).

Photo credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

Jackée Harry (Paulina) and James Reynolds (Abe).

Photo credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

Lisa Rinna (Billie).

Photo credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

