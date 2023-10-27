“Doing a fun video commercial shoot today,” reported DAYS’s Remington Hoffman (Li). “Looking forward to being behind the camera again.”
GH’s budding on-screen pair, Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte) and Hudson West (Jake), were all smiles backstage.
GH’s Cynthia Watros got finishing touches before Nina tied the knot with Sonny.
“So incredibly grateful for this opportunity and I just love my DOOL family so much,” trilled newcomer Ashley Puzemis (Holly). “So many episodes. So much fun. Even more drama. So excited!”
Y&R’s Kate Linder (Esther, l.) and Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) showed off their golden
tickets to the fashion showdown on B&B.
Billy Flynn (Chad, DAYS) celebrated Halloween in Salem with on-screen kids Cary Christopher (Thomas) and Autumn Gendron (Charlotte).
“People who challenge themselves to grow and do new exciting and creative things… are cool,” praised GH’s Roger Howarth (Austin, l., with Jon Lindstrom, Kevin). “And he was cool before. Beautiful Jon, let’s go picket next week.”
Y&R’s Lauralee Bell (Christine) sat with piano man Michael Damian (Danny).
“The Weir by Conor McPherson is a gorgeous piece of Irish literature and I’ve been fortunate to spend the last couple of months working on it with these gentlemen,” enthused DAYS alum Marci Miller (ex-Abigail).