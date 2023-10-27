“Doing a fun video commercial shoot today,” reported DAYS’s Remington Hoffman (Li). “Looking forward to being behind the camera again.” Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s budding on-screen pair, Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte) and Hudson West (Jake), were all smiles backstage. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Cynthia Watros got finishing touches before Nina tied the knot with Sonny. Photo credit: Instagram

“So incredibly grateful for this opportunity and I just love my DOOL family so much,” trilled newcomer Ashley Puzemis (Holly). “So many episodes. So much fun. Even more drama. So excited!” Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Kate Linder (Esther, l.) and Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) showed off their golden tickets to the fashion showdown on B&B. Photo credit: JPI

Billy Flynn (Chad, DAYS) celebrated Halloween in Salem with on-screen kids Cary Christopher (Thomas) and Autumn Gendron (Charlotte). Photo credit: JPI

“People who challenge themselves to grow and do new exciting and creative things… are cool,” praised GH’s Roger Howarth (Austin, l., with Jon Lindstrom, Kevin). “And he was cool before. Beautiful Jon, let’s go picket next week.” Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Lauralee Bell (Christine) sat with piano man Michael Damian (Danny). Photo credit: JPI