GH’s (clockwise from top l.) Nicholas Chavez (Spencer), Evan Hofer (Dex), Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Tabyana Ali (Trina) got ready for a dip in the Metro Court pool.
Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS et al) posted a pic from the Cape May Stage, where she’s starring in Shirley Valentine.
“You will, likely, be seeing me in A LOT of CCB (Candace Cameron Bure’s exclusive clothing line at QVC)!” reported network host Terri Conn (ex-Katie, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al, r.).
Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) took a dressing room selfie.
“just like that, 9 years of business and bruises @dayspeacock unreal. much love,” reported Robert Scott Wilson (Alex), who first aired in May 2014.
B&B’s Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, l.), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, c.) and Krista Allen (Taylor) shared a laugh by a food truck at the studio.
Y&R’s Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) grabbed a salad from the food truck.
Colton Little (Andrew, DAYS) snapped a photo of his alter ego looking worse for wear.
“Lights, camera, action!” exclaimed Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS). “Every movie needs a Red Nose Day. Get yours at rednoseday.org thank you @comicreliefus for helping provide books in schools and meals on tables.”