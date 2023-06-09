GH’s (clockwise from top l.) Nicholas Chavez (Spencer), Evan Hofer (Dex), Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Tabyana Ali (Trina) got ready for a dip in the Metro Court pool. Photo credit: ABC

Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS et al) posted a pic from the Cape May Stage, where she’s starring in Shirley Valentine. Photo credit: Instagram

“You will, likely, be seeing me in A LOT of CCB (Candace Cameron Bure’s exclusive clothing line at QVC)!” reported network host Terri Conn (ex-Katie, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al, r.). Photo credit: Instagram

Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) took a dressing room selfie. Photo credit: Instagram

“just like that, 9 years of business and bruises @dayspeacock unreal. much love,” reported Robert Scott Wilson (Alex), who first aired in May 2014. Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, l.), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, c.) and Krista Allen (Taylor) shared a laugh by a food truck at the studio. Photo credit: JPI

Y&R’s Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) grabbed a salad from the food truck. Photo credit: JPI

Colton Little (Andrew, DAYS) snapped a photo of his alter ego looking worse for wear. Photo credit: Instagram