McCoy

PHOTOS

Behind The Scenes

McCoy

Credit: Twitter

View gallery 9

Behind The Scenes
1 of 9
Close gallery
“So excited to guest with Rosanna [Scotto, r.] this morning!!!” posted an Emmy-toting Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN), promoting American Heart Month on GOOD DAY NEW YORK.

Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Evan Hofer (Dex) got comfortable in her dressing room.

Photo credit: Twitter

GH’s Lynn Herring (Lucy) got close to Michael E. Knight (Martin).

Photo credit: Instagram

“Lydia [Look, Selina, l.] is lovely inside and out. And so good at playing a badass,” cheered GH’s Bonnie Burroughs (Gladys).

Photo credit: Instagram

Tristan Rogers (Robert, GH) made his point with Knight.

Photo credit: Instagram

“What a fun job it is to work with these lovely ladies!” enthused DAYS’s Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, far l.).  “@jackeeharry [Paulina, c.] and @deidrehall_official [Marlena] make my #Days.”

Photo credit: JPI

THE ROOKIE’s offical page tweeted this shot of Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS).

Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Melissa Ordway modeled Abby’s latest fashion.

Photo credit: Instagram

Zuleyka Silver (Audra, Y&R) posted a shot from the set of Netflix’s FREERIDGE. “Guest-starring as ‘Valeria’ on @freeridge episode 4,” she shared. “Night shoots at a cemetery with my photo on the tombstone made me feel some type of way but that’s why I love acting! Thank you for having me #freeridge.”

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments