“So excited to guest with Rosanna [Scotto, r.] this morning!!!” posted an Emmy-toting Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN), promoting American Heart Month on GOOD DAY NEW YORK.
GH’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Evan Hofer (Dex) got comfortable in her dressing room.
GH’s Lynn Herring (Lucy) got close to Michael E. Knight (Martin).
“Lydia [Look, Selina, l.] is lovely inside and out. And so good at playing a badass,” cheered GH’s Bonnie Burroughs (Gladys).
Tristan Rogers (Robert, GH) made his point with Knight.
“What a fun job it is to work with these lovely ladies!” enthused DAYS’s Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, far l.).
“@jackeeharry [Paulina, c.] and @deidrehall_official [Marlena] make my #Days.”
THE ROOKIE’s offical page tweeted this shot of Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS).
Y&R’s Melissa Ordway modeled Abby’s latest fashion.
Zuleyka Silver (Audra, Y&R) posted a shot from the set of Netflix’s FREERIDGE. “Guest-starring as ‘Valeria’ on @freeridge episode 4,” she shared. “Night shoots at a cemetery with my photo on the tombstone made me feel some type of way but that’s why I love acting! Thank you for having me #freeridge.”