“Hi Ho the glamorous life! So happy to be back filming. Such a joy. Grateful for every moment!” shared Cady McClain (Jennifer, DAYS), on the set of a new project.
Y&R’s Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, l.) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) were all smiles on set.
Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla, Y&R) made sure she was getting the right shot.
“Patch with two ‘serious’ dudes,” mused DAYS’s Stephen Nichols (Steve, c.), with Steve Burton (Harris, l.) and Billy Flynn (Chad).
“Final days of season one @1923official #1923tv,” reported Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry, GH). “#FatherRenaud #TaylorSheridan”
“Confessions of 3 Villainesses!” enthused DAYS’s Miranda Wilson (Megan, r.), with Emily O’Brien (Gwen, l.) and Stacy Haiduk (Kristen).
Y&R’s Michael Graziadei (Daniel) welcomed newcomer Lily Brooks O’Briant (Lucy, c.) and Vail Bloom (Heather).“My husband said I should post more pics of myself. So this is me being an obedient wife,” explained Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R), who snapped a shot at work.
Lachlan Buchanan (ex-Kyle, Y&R) posed with Donna Mills (ex-Madeline, GH et al) when she guested on THE ROOKIE: FEDS.
