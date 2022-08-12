Stephen A. Smith (Brick, l.) posed with GH co-stars Maurice Benard (Sonny, c.) and Evan Hofer (Dex). Photo credit: Instagram

“#chabby squared,” posted Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby, c.), with Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) and Conner Floyd (Chance). Photo credit: Instagram

BEYOND SALEM: CHAPTER 2’s Victoria Grace (Wendy) hit the recording booth with SUPERNATURAL alum Misha Collins. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Christel Khalil (Lily) and Jason Thompson (Billy) shared a laugh on set. Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Brandon Barash (Stefan) joked about Jake’s demise. “How it started/how it’s going. #ripjake It was fun getting to know you,” he wrote. Photo credit: Instagram

“Look who’s back! Dr. Jordan Armstrong makes a house call on @boldandbeautifulcbs,” enthused Vincent Irizarry of his most recent appearance on the soap. Photo credit: Instagram

Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, DAYS) made an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN. “ALWAYS A GOOD TIME!!!! Thank you for having me!” she enthused. Photo credit: Instagram

“Making our way through another fun thriller…In front and behind camera,” teased Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al). Photo credit: Instagram