Stephen A. Smith (Brick, l.) posed with GH co-stars Maurice Benard (Sonny, c.) and Evan Hofer (Dex).
“#chabby squared,” posted Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby, c.), with Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) and Conner Floyd (Chance).
BEYOND SALEM: CHAPTER 2’s Victoria Grace (Wendy) hit the recording booth with SUPERNATURAL alum Misha Collins.
Y&R’s Christel Khalil (Lily) and Jason Thompson (Billy) shared a laugh on set.
DAYS’s Brandon Barash (Stefan) joked about Jake’s demise. “How it started/how it’s going. #ripjake It was fun getting to know you,” he wrote.
“Look who’s back! Dr. Jordan Armstrong makes a house call on @boldandbeautifulcbs,” enthused Vincent Irizarry of his most recent appearance on the soap.
Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, DAYS) made an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN. “ALWAYS A GOOD TIME!!!! Thank you for having me!” she enthused.
“Making our way through another fun thriller…In front and behind camera,” teased Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al).
BEYOND SALEM: CHAPTER 2’s Christopher Sean (Paul, l.) snapped a shot with Head Writer Ron Carlivati at the DAYS set.