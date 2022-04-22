“Grateful to be on the set of ABC General Hospital,” reported Réal Andrews (Taggert), with Brook Kerr (Portia) and Tanisha Harper (Jordan). Photo credit: Instagram

“We have wrapped filming of Ruthless Season 4 and I just want to throw some love and gratitude to Bossman @tylerperry [l.],” posted Matt Cedeño (ex-Brandon, DAYS). “Thank you brother for pushing us to heights and extremes I never thought possible prior to knowing you.” Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Arianne Zucker (Nicole) interviewed Greg Vaughan (Eric) upon his return to Salem. Photo credit: Twitter

“Working today,” posted Y&R’s Reylynn Caster (Faith). Photo credit: Twitter

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan) appeared on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW, where she revealed she sold her engagement ring from ex-hubby Justin Hartley (ex-Fox, PASSIONS et al) to buy her house. Photo credit: Instagram

“My safe place,” is how Y&R’s Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael) captioned this shot with long-time co-star Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren). Photo credit: Instagram

“Pure JOY working w/consummate actress, producer @sophiabush [ex-Brooke, ONE TREE HILL, r.] on @goodsamcbs,” praised Victoria Rowell (ex-Dru, Y&R). Photo credit: Twitter

GH’s women of Deception (from l.) Kirsten Storms (Maxie), Sofia Mattsson (Sasha), Lynn Herring (Lucy) and Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn) showed off their branded goods. Photo credit: Instagram