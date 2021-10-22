Jessica Collins (ex-Avery, Y&R et al) showed off her look in the new Apple TV+ series, ACAPULCO. Photo credit: Instagram

“Trying to look as tough as my twin brother,” quipped GH’s Cameron Mathison (Drew, r.). “I’ve been looking forward to working with @1steveburton [Jason] for a long time... here we go.” Photo credit: Instagram

“Love this look for ‘Ashley’,” shared Y&R’s Eileen Davidson. Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s John McCook (Eric) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) got some last-minute notes on set. Photo credit: JPI

“Jack’s back,” enthused B&B’s Ted King, on the CBS lot. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s (from l.) Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael), Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), Greg Rikaart (Kevin) and Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) snapped a selfie. Photo credit: JPI

Xavier Prather, the recent winner of BIG BROTHER’s season 23, took a pic at B&B, where he’ll appear next month. Photo credit: Instagram